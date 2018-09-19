Bryan Norcross Podcast - After Florence and Miami-Dade Emergency Management Director Frank Rollason

In this week's episode of the Bryan Norcross Podcast, Bryan and Luke discuss Hurricane Florence's assault on the Carolinas and storm preparedness in Miami-Dade with emergency management director Frank Rollason.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

SUBSCRIBE to the Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.