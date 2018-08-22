Bryan Norcross Podcast - Ferocious Hurricane Lane & remembering Andrew with Max Mayfield

On this edition of the podcast, Bryan & Luke talk about Hurricane Lane near Hawaii, and discuss Hurricane Andrew with Max Mayfield on the 26th anniversary of the storm.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

SUBSCRIBE to the Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.