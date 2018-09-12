Bryan Norcross Podcast - Florence's possible devastation & remembering Harvey with Frank Billingsley

In this episode of the Bryan Norcross Podcast, Bryan and Luke talk about the potential devastation Hurricane Florence will bring to the Carolinas, and look back at Hurricane Harvey with Frank Billingsley.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

