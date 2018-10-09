Bryan Norcross Podcast - Hurricane Michael's potential for devastation in Florida Panhandle

In this week's Bryan Norcross Podcast, Bryan and Luke discuss the bleak forecast for Hurricane Michael as it approaches the Florida Panhandle. Plus, Chip Kasper, the Meteorologist-in-Charge at the Florida Keys National Weather Service, talks about some of the worst storms in Keys history

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

