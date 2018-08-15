Bryan Norcross Podcast - Season update, remembering the 1928 hurricane of 1928 with Eliot Kleinberg

This week, Bryan continues to monitor the quiet tropics and discusses the horrific effects of the great 1928 hurricane with Eliot Kleinberg of the Palm Beach Post.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

SUBSCRIBE to the Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.