Bryan Norcross Podcast - Something brewing in the tropics & remembering Katrina with David Bernard

This week, Bryan and Luke talk about what's brewing in the tropics and why South Florida may need to keep an eye on a possible development. Plus, we remember Hurricane Katrina with New Orleans meteorologist David Bernard.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

SUBSCRIBE to the Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.