Cocaine washed ashore on Florida beach by Hurricane Dorian

Melbourne Police Department

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian may not have been a massive event in Florida like many predicted, but it certainly turned up some interesting things in the Sunshine State.

As the storm made its way up the coast Tuesday, a beachgoer in Melbourne found an unexpected package washed up on the sand.

The package found at Paradise Beach Park was actually a kilo of cocaine worth thousands of dollars in street value, USA Today reports.

There were other reports of cocaine bricks washing ashore in the area.

Melbourne police were called and removed the cocaine.

