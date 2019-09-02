Hurricane

At least 5 dead in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian

'We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,' prime minister says

By Associated Press

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas - Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at least five people have died in the Abaco Islands as Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the region as a Category 4 storm.

Minnis said Monday that there are also people in nearby Great Bahama island who are in serious distress.

More Hurricane Dorian Headlines

He said rescue crews will respond to calls for help as soon as weather conditions allow. He said many homes and buildings have been severely damaged or destroyed.

Email  App  Guide

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," he said.

The storm remained stationary over Grand Bahama late Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.