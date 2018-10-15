Donations now being collected in South Florida for Hurricane Michael victims

AVENTURA, Fla. - Many relief efforts are happening in South Florida to help victims of Hurricane Michael, including at Aventura Mall.

Aventura Mall, in conjunction with local agencies and iHeartRadio, has a Hurricane Michael relief drive going on to bring in donations for those in need.

There's currently a need for generators, flashlights, boxed chainsaws, baby items, like wipes and diapers, pet food and water.

Local agencies will be driving the donations to some of the hardest-hit areas in the Florida Panhandle.

They will then be linking up with the local departments in the Panhandle to assess the needs.

"When you look on television, you see those images. There's nothing left of those houses," Mobile Mike, of iHeartRadio, said. "I mean, what do you say to those people? They're going back to dirt, poverty, absolutely nothing. So this is the least that we can do."

Donations will be collected just outside the mall until 7 p.m. Monday and also on Tuesday. The trucks filled with donations will head north on Wednesday.

Donations are also being collected by the Rotary Club of Weston, which have drop-off locations at three State Farm Insurance offices, as well as a drop-off point behind the Carolina Ale House on Weston Road and Royal Palm.

Below is a list of the drop-off locations associated with the Rotary Club of Weston:

Frank Walker's Office:

12330 SW 53rd St Ste. 711

Cooper City



Nancy Wolfe-Smith's Office:

1797 N University Dr.

Plantation



Stefanie Bustillo's Office:

4855a Coconut Creek Pkwy.

Coconut Creek

The items most in need include the following:

• Socks

• Toiletries

• Blankets

• Diapers

• Canned Goods and Non-perishable food items

• Hand Sanitizer

• First Aid Kits/Items

• Plastic Storage Bins to Store Salvaged Items

• Water

• Flashlights and Batteries

• Bug Spray

• Toilet Paper

• Dry Ice

• Tarps

• Fuel Containers

• Coolers

• Fans

• Generators

• Chain Saws

• Debris Removal Equipment

• Rubber Gloves

• Bungee Cords

• Clorox

• Face Masks

• Rope

• Rubber Boots

• Work/Latex Gloves

• Ratchet Straps

• Lowes/Home Depot Gift Cards

• Dog Food

• Safety Goggles

• Buckets

• Mops

• Squeegees







