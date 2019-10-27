End of tropical disturbance from Caribbean causing moisture, humidity in south Florida

A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is enhancing moisture over south Florida as the cold fronts stubbornly stalls to the north.

The northern end of a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is moving across South Florida, which is maintaining our summer-like moisture levels. The disturbance will move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days, where it has a very slight chance of organizing a bit. It's involved with an upper-level low, which makes development chances low.

The center of the disturbance that was Olga is now in the northern Midwest, near the Great Lakes, and the tail of that system – a typical fall cold front – extends down to north-central Florida. That's as far as it's going to go. A stubborn high-pressure system over the Bahamas and South Florida continue to block fronts from moving any farther south.

The high will move back over us as the tropical disturbance moves west, which will increase the breeze and make it feel better, but it will still be uncommonly warm and humid for late October.

The long-range computer forecast models indicate that another front may toy with us next week, but early indications are that it will not come through.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Pablo put on a burst of intensity and reached near hurricane strength. But it is not near any land and will die out in the North Atlantic.

Otherwise, there are no suspicious areas of concern.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.