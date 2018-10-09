Evacuations under way as Florida Panhandle residents brace for Michael

A Chevron gas station in the Florida Panhandle is boarded up as residents there prepare for approaching Hurricane Michael.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Mandatory evacuations are in effect in Panama City Beach and across other low-lying parts of the Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Michael approaches.

Michael swiftly intensified into a Category 2 storm Tuesday morning in the Gulf of Mexico amid fears it would strike Wednesday as a major hurricane.

"I normally laugh these things off, but this one I'm taking a little bit more serious because it does look like it's going to (be) a direct hit," Bay County resident Chet Watson told Local 10 News.

Gov. Rick Scott warned people across northwest Florida at a news conference Tuesday morning that the "monstrous hurricane" was just hours away, bringing deadly risks from high winds, storm surge and heavy rains.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan bluntly advised residents choosing to ride it out that first-responders won't be able to reach them while Michael smashes into the coast.

"If you decide to stay in your home and a tree falls on your house or the storm surge catches you and you're now calling for help, there's no one that can respond to help you," Morgan said at a news conference.

There will be no shelters open in Wakulla County, the sheriff's office warned on Facebook, because they are rated safe only for hurricanes with top sustained winds below 111 mph. With Michael's winds projected to be even stronger, residents there were urged to evacuate inland.

"We had people at our doors at 5:30 this morning wanting to come in," Jack Milam, who manages a Home Depot store in Panama City Beach, said. "We opened at 6. By 6:15, we sold out of every generator we had."

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Florida's Democratic nominee for governor, filled sandbags with residents and urged the state capital's residents to finish emergency preparations quickly.

"There's nothing between us and this storm but warm water, and I think that's what terrifies us about the potential impacts," Gillum said.

