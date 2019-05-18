Museum of Discovery and Science gears up for hurricane season

With hurricane season approaching, the Museum of Discovery and Science is holding Eye of the Storm Day on Saturday to educate the public about everything they need to know about these powerful storms.

There are interactive demonstrations, like the IHPA Air Cannon Missile demonstrations and how the weather works. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center will be doing presentations as well.

Children can also meet local TV meteorologists, including Local 10's Brandon Orr, and do a hurricane broadcast together in the FPL Storm Center. There will be live theater shows for children of all ages.

With hurricane season only two weeks away, the Museum of Discovery and Science is hoping to teach both children and adults about hurricanes and how to prepare. Hurricanes impact Florida every year, and many people don't know how to properly prepare.

On Saturday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported a tropical disturbance should form several hundred miles south of Bermuda by early next week. The center is giving the system a 30% chance of developing.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for all.

