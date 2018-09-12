Florence stalls, remains on path for Carolinas

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Hurricane Florence is bearing down on North Carolina, and a bizarre scenario of stalling and drifting that will prolong the misery now appears likely. The new track indicates much of South Carolina will eventually be impacted by the storm as well.

There are three systems of concern:

Hurricane Florence is on track to be an historic disaster in the Carolinas extending over several days, into next week.

Tropical Storm Isaac will move through the eastern Caribbean islands Thursday, likely as a tropical storm.

Disturbance 95L -- using the National Weather Service numbering system -- is somewhat less organized Wednesday. It may develop into a tropical storm in the western Gulf and threated Texas.

Hurricane Florence has peak winds estimated at 130 mph Wednesday morning -- Category 4 strength. The track through Thursday is unchanged. It is expected approach the North Carolina coast late Thursday night as a powerful and destructive hurricane. At that point the storm is expected to slow to a crawl, extending the amount of time the coastal communities will be battered.

Whether Florence stalls Thursday night with its center over the ocean, or just ashore, is an open question. It is too close to call. The farther inland it goes, the more flooding ensues over saturated ground. If the center stays over the water, the hurricane stays stronger longer, prolonging the hammering on the coastline.

After Florence reaches the North Carolina coast, the consensus of the models indicates that the center of Florence might drift down the South Carolina coast, spreading the misery into that state, perhaps significantly affecting Charleston and even Savannah. This is going to be a slow process extending through the weekend, so it's too early to be precise.

Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings are in effect for most of the South Carolina and all of the North Carolina coast. Storm surge will be life-threatening over the part of that coastline that ends up north of the storm center. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the ocean water to be pushed 9-13 feet over the land on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, with lesser but still life-threatening surge over most of the Carolina coast and up into the various bays, rivers and inlets.

In addition, the rainfall forecast has now increased to 20 to 30 inches, with some spots in the coastal Carolinas receiving 40 inches. Inland areas will receive less, but still 5-20 inches with some areas receiving 20 inches of rain.

A hurricane that stalls and meanders just offshore is one of the most destructive scenarios.

Here are the key messages from the National Hurricane Center concerning Hurricane Florence:

1. A life-threatening storm surge is now highly likely along portions of the coastlines of South Carolina and North Carolina, and a storm surge warning is in effect for a portion of this area. All interests from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should complete preparations and follow any advice given by local officials.

2. Life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding is likely over portions of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states from late this week into early next week, as

Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland.

3. Damaging hurricane-force winds are likely along portions of the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina, and a hurricane warning is in effect. Strong winds could also spread inland into portions of the Carolinas.

4. Large swells affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast will continue this week, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Tropical Storm Isaac is struggling with hostile upper-level winds, which are keeping it from significant strengthening. The official forecast keeps it below hurricane strength as it passes through the eastern Caribbean islands Thursday, but that forecast is still somewhat uncertain.

The threat of high winds and torrential rainfall exists for the affected islands.

Isaac is forecast to move into the central Caribbean Sea over the weekend and weaken. Its eventual track may have something to do with the way Florence tracks and how strong is remains, which is, of course, doubly uncertain. So we'll have to watch it. The remnants of Isaac could get pulled north toward South Florida, but it would likely be a minor disturbance by that time.

Here are the key messages from the National Hurricane Center concerning Isaac:

1. Isaac is expected to remain at tropical storm intensity when it moves across the Lesser Antilles on Thursday, and tropical storm warnings are in effect for Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua, and Saba and St. Eustatius. Interests on those islands should follow any advice given by their local officials.

Disturbance 95L was showing signs of organization, but less so Wednesday. It will move across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and into the southern and western Gulf where it might organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next couple days. These systems can spin up quickly, so residents in northern Mexico and Texas should stay informed.

Hurricane Helene and potential disturbances No. 1 and No. 2 are not expected to affect land over the next several days, if ever.

