Florida officials make few changes ahead of hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's governor and Legislature promised a dizzying array of fixes following the devastation of last year's hurricanes. But heading into Friday's start of a new storm season, the state enacted only a few changes.

The House's Select Committee on Hurricane Response and Preparedness issued 78 recommendations over the past year, with 27 being acted upon. The recommendations ranged from ensuring generators and three days of fuel in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to creating a disaster preparedness sales tax holiday.

The state continues to deal with effects of two storms last year.

Hurricane Irma in September was blamed for 84 deaths in Florida, as well as over $8.6 billion in property damage. Hurricane Maria, which decimated Puerto Rico last October, led to mass relocations to the Sunshine State.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will provide more than $277 million to help hurricane-damaged public transportation in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin islands.

Harvey made landfall in South Texas on Aug. 25, leading to heavy rain that swamped parts of Houston. Irma and Maria came ashore in September.

The DOT's Federal Transit Administration said the bulk of the grants -- $223.5 million -- will assist Puerto Rico. Parts of the island still lack power.

Texas will receive $23.3 million, while Florida's share is $22.8 million. The federal money includes $6.7 million for the U.S. Virgin Islands, plus $187,000 for Georgia.

