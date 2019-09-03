How to get in touch with family members in Bahamas

CNN Video

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Linda Mackey, the consul general for the Bahamas in Miami, said Tuesday that anybody in South Florida who is having trouble reaching relatives in the Bahamas should call the Bahamas Consulate General's Office at 305-373-6295.

The office will then get the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) involved to make sure each person is OK.

Mackey made the announcement at a Miami-Dade County news conference, where Commissioner Audrey Edmondson, who is from the Bahamas, said the hurricane is personal for her.

The commissioner told reporters she has not been able to reach her cousin, who lives in the Freeport area, but hopes that it's because her cousin's cellphone died or that cell service is down in the area.

She is also hoping to take a helicopter ride to the Bahamas later this week with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

According to Edmondson, the earliest she would be able to fly out is Friday, and that's if the infrastructure held up during the hurricane.

Gimenez, meanwhile, announced that four county locations will be open to drop off relief supplies for the people of the Bahamas. All of the supplies will eventually be taken to a warehouse at the Miami-Dade County Fair &Exposition off Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue.

He said it remains unclear when the supplies will be taken to the Bahamas as the hurricane is still lingering over the islands and it's unclear when the airports will be operational.

Click here for a list of donation drop-off locations throughout South Florida.



