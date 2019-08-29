Hurricane Dorian expected to be Cat. 4 by possible Florida landfall

MIAMI - Hurricane Dorian is now expected to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall, possibly in Florida.

At 11 a.m., Dorian was packing 85 miles per hour winds and traveling Northwest at 13 mph.

Slight forecast changes this morning, but the threat to Florida is still high. It is impossible at this time to know what part of the state will get the worst of the storm.

The computer forecast models and the official National Hurricane Center forecast show Hurricane Dorian slowing significantly as it approaches Florida. This adds another layer of uncertainty to the forecast. If it were to slow down enough, Dorian might turn north before the center gets to Florida, although the storm would still be a serious threat to coastal sections.

There is high confidence that Dorian is going to slow down and then turn to the north. The unknown is where that turn will take place. The National Center Forecast show the turn happening over the Florida peninsula.

For your scheduling, the “Time to Be Ready” is now set for Saturday night, so with the current forecast, daytime Saturday would be available for preparing.

Hurricane Dorian is reorganizing temporarily, but significant intensification is still expected to continue today. It’s currently about 875 miles from Miami. The forecast is fairly straightforward for the next couple of days. The storm is very likely to move northwest until it bumps into a strong, blocking high pressure area. That high will deflect it to the west in the direction of Florida. In addition, Dorian will grow in size on its trek west.

There are no obvious large-scale impediments in Dorian’s path. Upper-level winds are generally favorable for strengthening and the ocean water is very warm, especially when it gets near Florida.

People in the Northwestern and Central Bahamas – especially on Grand Bahama and Abaco – should stay in close touch with local instructions and forecasts.

As Dorian approaches Florida, the influence of the blocking high, which is driving it west, will begin to diminish. This is expected to slow the forward progress of the storm meaning a strong, slow-moving hurricane is expected to be in the vicinity of Florida late in the holiday weekend. The exact shape and strength of west end of the high-pressure system accounts for the variety of forecasts from the computer forecast models.

Do not focus on the points in the center of the National Hurricane Center cone. Reliable computer forecast models show Dorian coming to South Florida, and others show it much farther north.

In most scenarios, much of Florida will feel significant affects from the storm, and areas outside of the current cone to the north will likely feel effects as well.

Multiple bad things happen with slow moving storms. Storm surge at the coast and in bays and rivers is higher because the storm has more time to pile up water. This on top of the King Tides, which already are a foot or more higher than water levels in the winter. In addition, the flooding threat from heavy rain is drastically enhanced, as with Hurricane Florence last year.

The bottom line is that everybody in Florida needs a plan now. Quick action will be required Friday or over the weekend on the current schedule. Here are a few immediate things you can do, while you get ready to execute your hurricane plan.

Fill Ziploc-type plastic bags ¾ full of water and stuff them in every corner of your freezer. You want them to freeze while you have electricity. It might take a couple of days for them to freeze. Nothing is lost if you don't get the storm.

Fill up with gas.

Get cash.

Fill your prescriptions.

Wash your clothes and dishes.

Take photos of every room and the outside of your house. Upload them to the cloud or email them to yourself in Gmail, Hotmail, etc.

Also take photographs of important papers and contact information. Upload or email those photos as well.

None of those actions cost anything, so there is no reason not to get them out of the way. Obviously, the sooner you buy hurricane supplies, clean up your yard and get your important papers organized, the better, as well.

The key messages from the National Hurricane Center are:

1. The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds this weekend continues to increase in the northwestern Bahamas, and hurricane watches could be issued there tonight or Friday. Residents should have their hurricane plan in place and listen to advice given by local emergency officials.

2. There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week, although it is too soon to determine where the highest storm surge will occur. Residents should have their hurricane plan in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice given by local emergency officials.

3. The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula late this weekend and early next week continues to increase, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur.

4. Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week.

Elsewhere, no tropical systems are expected to develop through the Labor Day weekend.

