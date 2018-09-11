Hurricane Florence could reach Category 5 strength as it approaches Carolinas

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A hurricane and storm surge watch has been issued for most of the South Carolina coast and all of the North Carolina coast. A watch will be issued for some of the islands in the eastern Caribbean later Tuesday.

Hurricane Florence may reach Category 5 strength Tuesday as it makes a beeline for the Carolinas.

Isaac is struggling to maintain its strength, but is on track toward the Caribbean at or near hurricane strength. In addition, a disturbance in the western Caribbean is heading for the western Gulf, where it may develop into a threat for Texas or northern Mexico.

Florence is still a Category 4 hurricane, though it is going through an internal process called an "eyewall replacement cycle" whereby it weakens temporarily, expands into a bigger hurricane and then restrengthens. The current peak winds are estimated at 130 mph -- Category 4 strength. It has warmer ocean water and optimal atmospheric conditions ahead of it, which means more strengthening is likely.

The expectation is that it will strengthen some more before it approaches the Carolina coast on Thursday. Strong hurricanes always fluctuate in intensity, so it is impossible to know if might hit the coast at full strength, but the expectation is that it will be an extremely strong and destructive hurricane.

In addition, Florence is expected to expand in size over the next two days. Widespread coastal destruction is expected to be phase one of this disaster.

CNN, NOAA

The steering currents are well established for now, so there is high confidence that Florence will reach the North or South Carolina coast Thursday. About that time, the steering currents will collapse, however, so for at least a couple of days, the hurricane, or a weaker version of the storm, will meander and dump rain. This might happen close to the coast or well inland.

Phase two of this disaster will be caused by the slow-moving storm. It will either continuously batter the coast, severely flood inland areas or, more likely, both.

Bear in mind that slow-moving storms are notoriously poorly forecast, so don't count on any precise track forecasts during or after landfall. In addition, the damaging winds and flooding rain will occur far from the storm's center, especially to the north, meaning the exact track is not important. Widespread rainfall of 15-20 inches with up to 30 inches in some locations is possible. This part of the eastern U.S. has been saturated by rain this year, so extreme flooding is possible.

Here are the key messages from the National Hurricane Center concerning Florence:

1. A life-threatening storm surge is likely along portions of the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, and a storm surge watch has been issued for a portion of this area. All interests from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and follow any advice given by local officials.

2. Life-threatening freshwater flooding is likely from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event, which may extend inland over the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic for hundreds of miles as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland.

3. Damaging hurricane-force winds are likely along portions of the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina, and a hurricane watch has been issued for a part of this area. Damaging winds could also spread well inland into portions of the Carolinas and Virginia.

4. Large swells affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast will continue this week, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Tropical Storm Isaac is still forecast to be a threat to the eastern Caribbean islands -- the Lesser Antilles -- this week. The weather should deteriorate in the islands Wednesday night, with the storm passing through the islands Thursday. If Isaac stays to the right side of the cone, it could affect Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands after that. The forecast for Isaac is unusually uncertain, however.

Since Isaac is a small hurricane, it has the ability to intensify quickly, but also to weaken quickly if the atmospheric conditions become hostile. The upper winds that will impact the track of Isaac are forecast to be marginally hostile in part thanks to Hurricane Florence to the north. Those winds should keep Isaac from dramatically intensifying, but it is still forecast to reach the islands at or near hurricane strength.

The bottom line is that the eastern Caribbean islands should prepare for a hurricane arriving Thursday, but another Hurricane Maria is not in the cards.

After Isaac moves into the Caribbean late Thursday, it is most likely to weaken and move west, but that is uncertain. The models diverge somewhat, but most show a weaker Isaac at that time. It is too early to know for sure what factors might steer Isaac, though usually weaker storms are swept along to the west.

Here are the key messages from the National Hurricane Center concerning Isaac:

1. Isaac is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity when it approaches the Lesser Antilles. However, confidence in the forecast is lower than normal.

2. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should continue to monitor Isaac during the next couple of days. Watches will likely be required for portions of the Lesser Antilles later Tuesday.

The area of disturbed weather labeled Disturbance No. 2 is getting better organized. It will pass over the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and then head into the western Gulf. At that time, the upper-level winds are forecast to become somewhat conducive for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form. Along the Texas and northern Mexico coast, be aware that storms can organize and intensify quickly over the warm waters of the Gulf.

Hurricane Helene is moving north into the Atlantic and will not affect land.

The system labeled Disturbance No. 1 may eventually get a name. It will not affect land this week as it meanders far out in the Atlantic.

