Hurricane Florence expected to strengthen in next couple of days

MIAMI - There is increasing attention Thursday afternoon on Hurricane Florence and the system that will likely become Tropical Storm Helene.

FLORENCE: Florence is much weaker this afternoon, but is expected to re-strengthen in the next couple of days. It now looks unlikely that Florence will turn north any time soon.

The likely track is more westerly toward the East Coast of the U.S. The unknown now is whether the storm will turn north before it reaches the coast, scrape the coast with the outer edges of the circulation, or make landfall and track along through the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast.

Even in the first case, extremely high surf will be a threat to coastal beaches from North Carolina to possibly New England.

The ocean-water temperatures are well above normal off the Mid-Atlantic coast, which would support a stronger than average hurricane.

It also appears likely that Florence will move slowly when it is in the vicinity of the Mid-Atlantic, compounding the problems, whether they are minor or major.

The storm should approach the coast about Wednesday, and may linger a few days over or reasonably close to the coastline.

Everybody from the Carolinas to New England should stay well informed about Hurricane Florence's progress.

Never in the record book has a hurricane approached the East Coast from the east, as Florence appears to be inclined to do. This means that the effect could be unprecedented as well, if it come across or near the coastline.

HELENE?: The system that is expected to be named Tropical Storm Helene at some point in the next few days is over 3,000 miles from South Florida. Its track is generally toward the west, in the direction of the Caribbean.

It appears that high pressure will block the storm from turning north for the next several days, which means in the Caribbean and Florida, we'll have to stay aware of its progress next week.



