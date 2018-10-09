Hurricane Michael now Category 2 storm

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - In the Florida Panhandle and the big bend, full preparations for Hurricane Michael must be completed by this evening. Winds will begin to pick up Tuesday night, and water will rise at the coast. The worst of the storm will move through the Panhandle on Wednesday.

Michael is strengthening -- now a Category 2. And further strengthening is expected through the day.

What you do Tuesday will make a tremendous difference in what you face after the storm.

Plan for an extended period of time without power.

Avoid parking your car under a tree. And open area is better, on average. Or right next to a building on the downwind side. So if the strongest wind is going to come from the south, try to park your car as close to the north side of the building as possible.

Have only LED flashlights and lanterns. They will work for a long time.

Have a portable radio that everybody in the house can listen to.

Put a plastic sheet in the bathtub and fill it most of the way up with water. You'll use a pan for a scoop, and use it flush the toilet if the power goes out.

You don't need to buy bottled water. Fill whatever you have with tap water.

Immediately fill Ziploc bags 80 percent full of water and stuff them in the freezer so there is as little air as possible. That will keep the entire refrigerator colder longer, and provide drinking water after they thaw.

Accumulate important papers and small valuables and put them in plastic bags. Put them in the top of a closet. If a tree falls on the house and water comes in, you'll be happy you did it. The dishwasher, dryer and microwave also a good safe, dry spots.

And most important: Find a safe place to stay during the worst of the storm. Normally that's a part of the house away from trees, under a stairwell, or in an interior bathroom. In a high rise -- like a dorm at Florida State University -- an interior hallway or stairwell on a low floor is generally safer.

In any case, follow the instructions of local emergency management.

The best evidence is that Michael will continue to strengthen. The current forecast is that Michael will come ashore as a Category 3. We always prepare for a category higher, which in this case means doing everything you can think of to gain a margin of safety and convenience.

The target zone for the center of circulation appears to be in the western Panhandle, near or just west of Panama City. The specific location is very important because the massive storm surge -- the Gulf water pushed up over the land from 6 to more than 10 feet or more -- will occur to the right of where the center comes ashore. The dangerous surge will extend east across the Panhandle and the big bend/Nature Coast. Tampa Bay is on the fringe of the threat zone, though flooding of low-lying areas around high tide is still possible.

Inland flooding and some tornadoes are also likely as the storm makes landfall and moves across Georgia and the Carolinas. This storm will not linger like Florence, but will still bring the potential of local flooding.

In South Florida, the only effect from the storm will be the possibility of off and on quick downpours though the week as bands rotating into Hurricane Michael move through. In addition, the water level is running slightly above normal, so King Tide flooding in low-lying areas will be slightly worse than normal.

Neither Tropical Storm Leslie nor Tropical Depression No. 15 are a threat at this time.

