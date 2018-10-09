Hurricane Michael now Category 3 storm

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Hurricane Michael is on track to be a devastating storm to at least half of the Florida Panhandle. Michael has been strengthening through the day, and is expected to be near or at Category 4 strength at landfall.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Michael was a Category 3 storm and was located 295 miles south of Panama City. It was moving north at 12 mph with top winds of about 120 mph.

In the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend/Nature Coast, full preparations for Hurricane Michael must be completed Tuesday night. Winds will begin to pick up overnight. Gulf water is already rising, which is a precursor to the huge push of storm surge that will come near the time of landfall Wednesday afternoon or evening. The worst of the storm will move through the Panhandle Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is warning that Hurricane Michael is a "massive storm" that could bring "total devastation" to parts of the state.

Scott activated 2,000 members of the Florida National Guard on Tuesday to deal with the fast-moving storm expected to hit the state within the next 24 hours.

The governor said he is very concerned about a potentially "historic" storm surge when Michael makes landfall somewhere in the Panhandle.

The threat has already prompted mandatory evacuation orders in counties across northwest Florida. Scott said some places could experience a storm surge of between eight and 12 feet of water as Michael blows ashore.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Michael already is pushing storm surge into the Florida Panhandle, hours before the storm's expected landfall.

Storm surge unit chief Jamie Rhome says water levels along the Gulf of Mexico were "much higher" than normal by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office posted images on social media of water creeping up yards and under boat docks of waterfront homes. In Bay County, the sheriff's office posted images of a flooded road under gray skies.

Rhome said the rising waters will flood low-lying areas, including some roads that may be being used for evacuations.

A search and rescue team from Tennessee has been deployed to Florida ahead of the expected arrival of Michael.

The Memphis Fire Department says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked Tennessee Task Force Type 3 to report to Eglin Air Force Base in the Panhandle.

The department says a team of 80 firefighters, doctors, engineers and dog handlers departed Tuesday.

The task force will be responsible for wide-area and swift water search and rescue efforts.

What you do Tuesday will make a tremendous difference in what you face after the storm.

Plan for an extended period of time without power.

Avoid parking your car under a tree. And open area is better, on average. Or right next to a building on the downwind side. So if the strongest wind is going to come from the south, try to park your car as close to the north side of the building as possible.

Have only LED flashlights and lanterns. They will work for a long time.

Have a portable radio that everybody in the house can listen to.

Put a plastic sheet in the bathtub and fill it most of the way up with water. You'll use a pan for a scoop, and use it flush the toilet if the power goes out.

You don't need to buy bottled water. Fill whatever you have with tap water.

Immediately fill Ziploc bags 80 percent full of water and stuff them in the freezer so there is as little air as possible. That will keep the entire refrigerator colder longer, and provide drinking water after they thaw.

Accumulate important papers and small valuables and put them in plastic bags. Put them in the top of a closet. If a tree falls on the house and water comes in, you'll be happy you did it. The dishwasher, dryer and microwave also a good safe, dry spots.

And most important: Find a safe place to stay during the worst of the storm. Normally that's a part of the house away from trees, under a stairwell, or in an interior bathroom. In a high rise -- like a dorm at Florida State University -- an interior hallway or stairwell on a low floor is generally safer.

In any case, follow the instructions of local emergency management.

The best evidence is that Michael will continue to strengthen. The current forecast is that Michael will come ashore as a high-end Category 3. We always prepare for a category higher.

This means doing everything you can think of to gain a margin of safety and convenience today.

The target zone for the center of circulation appears to be near Panama City. The specific location is very important because the massive storm surge -- the Gulf water pushed up over the land from 6 to more than 10 feet or more -- will occur to the right of where the center comes ashore. The dangerous surge will extend east across the Panhandle and the big bend/Nature Coast. Tampa Bay is on the fringe of the threat zone, though flooding of low-lying areas around high tide is still possible.

Inland flooding and some tornadoes are also likely as the storm makes landfall and moves across Georgia and the Carolinas. This storm will not linger like Florence, but will still bring the potential of local flooding.

In South Florida, the only effect from the storm will be the possibility of off and on quick downpours though the week as bands rotating into Hurricane Michael move through. In addition, the water level is running slightly above normal, so King Tide flooding in low-lying areas will be slightly worse than normal.

Tropical Storm Leslie is forecast to become a hurricane again, and Tropical Storm Nadine has formed in the far eastern Atlantic. But, neither are a threat to land at this time and may never be.

