Hurricane Michael now Category 4 storm with 145 mph winds

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen as it heads for a landfall Wednesday near Panama City in the Florida Panhandle.

Michael strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m., Michael has top winds estimated at 145 mph. It's moving toward the panhandle at 13 mph.

There is only one storm in the record book going back 100 years that is something like Hurricane Michael.

In 1975, Hurricane Eloise came ashore to the west of Panama City as a Category 3. Panama City Beach was devastated, even though the core of the storm missed the most populated areas. Unless we are very lucky, Michael is not going to miss.

Tallahassee needs to be ready for the worst storm in the last 75 years. It is going to be a close call whether the core of Michael misses just to the west or passes over the city.

In the Florida Panhandle and the big bend, full preparations should be completed. Winds will begin to pick up. Gulf water is already rising, which is a precursor to the huge push of storm surge that will come near the time of landfall Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Michael is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon and move across the Panhandle through the night.

The target zone for the center of circulation appears to be near Panama City. A slight deviation to the left or to the right of the city is impossible to predict even this close to landfall. The specific location makes a big difference because the massive storm surge -- the Gulf water pushed up over the land from 6 to 12 feet high or more -- will occur to the right of where the center comes ashore.

The dangerous surge will extend east across the Panhandle and the big bend/Nature Coast from the landfall point. Tampa Bay is on the fringe of the threat zone, though flooding of low-lying areas around high tide is still possible.

Inland flooding and some tornadoes are also likely as the storm makes landfall and moves across Georgia and the Carolinas. This storm will not linger like Florence, but will still bring the potential of local flooding. In addition, winds will be high enough near the storm track to take out power.

In South Florida, the only effect from the storm will be the possibility of off-and-on quick downpours, especially later in the week, as bands associated with Hurricane Michael move through. In addition, the ocean water level is running slightly above normal, so King Tide flooding in low-lying areas will be slightly worse than normal.

Meanwhile, Leslie has become a hurricane again, and a new tropical storm formed Tuesday in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. But, neither Hurricane Leslie nor Tropical Storm Nadine are a threat to land at this time, and may never be.

