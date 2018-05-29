Hurricane

Hurricane Survival Guide: Broward evacuation and shelters

​Authorities will open the shelters as needed and ask that Broward residents monitor the website, Local 10 News or call the emergency hotline at 311 or 954-831-4000 for the actual shelter openings.

Shelters in Broward

  1. Lyons Creek Middle School 4333 Sol Press Blvd.,  Coconut Creek 33073 - View Map​
  2. Coral Glades High School 2700 Sportsplex Dr,  Coral Springs 33065 - View Map
  3. Monarch High School 5050 Wiles Road,  Coconut Creek 33073 - View Map
  4. Pompano Beach High School 600 N.E. 13th Ave.,  Pompano Beach 33060 - View Map
  5. Park Lakes Elementary School 3925 N. State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes 33319 - View Map
  6. Rock Island Elementary/ Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe) 1701 N. W. 23rd Ave.,  Fort Lauderdale 33311 - View Map
  7. Plantation Elementary School 651 N. W. 42nd Ave.,  Plantation 33317 - View Map
  8. Fox Trail Elementary School 1250 Nob Hill Road,  Davie 33324 - View Map
  9. Falcon Cove Middle School 4251 Bonaventure Blvd.,  Weston 33332 - View Map
  10. CLOSED
  11. New Renaissance Middle School 10701 Miramar Blvd.,  Miramar 33025 - View Map
  12. Watkins Elementary School 3520 S. W. 52nd Ave.,  Pembroke Park 33023 - View Map
  13. Everglades High School 17100 SW 48 Court,  Miramar, FL 33027 - View Map
  14. West Broward High School 500 NW 209 Avenue,  Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 - View Map​

 

MAP: Evacuation routes and zones 

