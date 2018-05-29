Hurricane Survival Guide: Broward evacuation and shelters

Authorities will open the shelters as needed and ask that Broward residents monitor the website, Local 10 News or call the emergency hotline at 311 or 954-831-4000 for the actual shelter openings.
Shelters in Broward
- Lyons Creek Middle School 4333 Sol Press Blvd., Coconut Creek 33073 - View Map
- Coral Glades High School 2700 Sportsplex Dr, Coral Springs 33065 - View Map
- Monarch High School 5050 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek 33073 - View Map
- Pompano Beach High School 600 N.E. 13th Ave., Pompano Beach 33060 - View Map
- Park Lakes Elementary School 3925 N. State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes 33319 - View Map
- Rock Island Elementary/ Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe) 1701 N. W. 23rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale 33311 - View Map
- Plantation Elementary School 651 N. W. 42nd Ave., Plantation 33317 - View Map
- Fox Trail Elementary School 1250 Nob Hill Road, Davie 33324 - View Map
- Falcon Cove Middle School 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston 33332 - View Map
- New Renaissance Middle School 10701 Miramar Blvd., Miramar 33025 - View Map
- Watkins Elementary School 3520 S. W. 52nd Ave., Pembroke Park 33023 - View Map
- Everglades High School 17100 SW 48 Court, Miramar, FL 33027 - View Map
- West Broward High School 500 NW 209 Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 - View Map
MAP: Evacuation routes and zones
