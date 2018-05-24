Hurricane Survival Guide: Emergency transportation

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties encourage individuals living in hurricane evacuation zones to have arrangements in place to stay outside of the hurricane evacuation zones during a tropical storm or hurricane.

For those unable to make such arrangements, the American Red Cross opens Hurricane Evacuation Centers as shelters of last resort in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In Monroe County, shelters will open only during Category 1 and 2 storms and will be managed by county volunteers and the Salvation Army. Individuals that are unable to provide their own transportation to a Hurricane Evacuation Center can use public evacuation transportation.

All counties will activate specific Emergency Evacuation Bus Pick-Up Sites as directed by their Offices of Emergency Management. The buses will only travel between the Emergency Evacuation Bus Pick-Up Sites and the Hurricane Evacuation Centers.

To learn which Emergency Evacuation Bus Pick-Up Sites are active during a particular storm you should watch Local 10 News or monitor the sites for Miami-Dade County, Broward County or Monroe County.

