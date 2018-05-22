Hurricane survival guide: Family plan

Adrianna and Ariella Dworniczak, right, wait at the back of their mother's van after Hurricane Irma in Marathon. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hold a family meeting
Discuss the hazards of hurricanes. Encourage children to talk about their fears and explain
some of the things you’ll be doing to keep everyone safe. Start a written list of things you’ll
need to take care of and encourage everyone in the family to contribute their ideas
Discuss whether you’ll need to evacuate
Determine whether you live in an evacuation zone and, if so, where you will go if an evacuation
order is given. Going to a family or friend’s house or hotel outside the evacuation area is your
best choice. If you choose to go out of town, do so well in advance of the storm. Since shelters
provide for only basic needs, this should be your choice of last resort
Ensure your assets are protected
Inventory your home possessions and videotape or photograph items of value. Review your
insurance policies to ensure you have adequate coverage
Assess your home for vulnerable areas
Do a walk-through of your home and property to evaluate your roof, windows, garage door,
landscaping, etc. and determine what actions you will take
Make a plan to protect your vehicles
Decide where you will store or park your vehicle, boat or RV. Check your vehicle insurance
policy and keep it in the same safe place as your homeowner’s policy
Secure your home
Decide what actions you will need to take to protect your home and your property with shutters and by trimming trees.
Decide what actions you will need to take to keep as comfortable as possible during recovery. A generator could make a difference.
Discuss whether anyone in your home is elderly or has special needs and, if so, make
arrangements in advance to accommodate those needs
Make a plan for your pet
Determine how you will address your pet’s needs and make a plan for your pet in case you
have to evacuate. If appropriate, plan for large animals such as horses
Gather your supplies
Determine your family’s food, water and medical needs and assemble your hurricane kit
according to those needs
Notify others of your plan
Let family or friends know what your hurricane plan is so they can check on you in the
aftermath of the storm. Establish an out-of-town contact
Plan ahead for the possibility of becoming separated from your family and friends, whether it is
a personal emergency or a larger-scale disaster
Start by designating a single, out-of-town contact that your family or household members can
call, e-mail or text message should a disaster occur. If local phone service is overwhelmed, it
may be easier to call outside the area. Your contact should be aware that they are your
family’s designated contact
All of your loved ones should agree to call the out-of town contact to report their whereabouts
and welfare
Regular contact with your designated person will help to keep everyone informed. After initial
contact and depending on the circumstances, you might set a specific check-in time
When telephone lines are busy, e-mails or text messages may go through when calls cannot
Create an emergency contact list; include phone numbers and e-mail addresses for your
designated out-of-town contact, loved ones, neighbors and other emergency numbers such as
police, fire and your physician
Make copies of the list for every family member and print a copy to keep by the phone and with
your emergency supplies
