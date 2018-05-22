Hurricane survival guide: Family plan

Adrianna and Ariella Dworniczak, right, wait at the back of their mother's van after Hurricane Irma in Marathon. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hold a family meeting

Discuss the hazards of hurricanes. Encourage children to talk about their fears and explain

some of the things you’ll be doing to keep everyone safe. Start a written list of things you’ll

need to take care of and encourage everyone in the family to contribute their ideas

Discuss whether you’ll need to evacuate

Determine whether you live in an evacuation zone and, if so, where you will go if an evacuation

order is given. Going to a family or friend’s house or hotel outside the evacuation area is your

best choice. If you choose to go out of town, do so well in advance of the storm. Since shelters

provide for only basic needs, this should be your choice of last resort

Ensure your assets are protected

Inventory your home possessions and videotape or photograph items of value. Review your

insurance policies to ensure you have adequate coverage

Assess your home for vulnerable areas

Do a walk-through of your home and property to evaluate your roof, windows, garage door,

landscaping, etc. and determine what actions you will take

Make a plan to protect your vehicles

Decide where you will store or park your vehicle, boat or RV. Check your vehicle insurance

policy and keep it in the same safe place as your homeowner’s policy

Secure your home

Decide what actions you will need to take to protect your home and your property with shutters and by trimming trees.

Decide what actions you will need to take to keep as comfortable as possible during recovery. A generator could make a difference.

Discuss whether anyone in your home is elderly or has special needs and, if so, make

arrangements in advance to accommodate those needs

Make a plan for your pet

Determine how you will address your pet’s needs and make a plan for your pet in case you

have to evacuate. If appropriate, plan for large animals such as horses

Gather your supplies

Determine your family’s food, water and medical needs and assemble your hurricane kit

according to those needs

Notify others of your plan

Let family or friends know what your hurricane plan is so they can check on you in the

aftermath of the storm. Establish an out-of-town contact

Plan ahead for the possibility of becoming separated from your family and friends, whether it is

a personal emergency or a larger-scale disaster

Start by designating a single, out-of-town contact that your family or household members can

call, e-mail or text message should a disaster occur. If local phone service is overwhelmed, it

may be easier to call outside the area. Your contact should be aware that they are your

family’s designated contact

All of your loved ones should agree to call the out-of town contact to report their whereabouts

and welfare

Regular contact with your designated person will help to keep everyone informed. After initial

contact and depending on the circumstances, you might set a specific check-in time

When telephone lines are busy, e-mails or text messages may go through when calls cannot

Create an emergency contact list; include phone numbers and e-mail addresses for your

designated out-of-town contact, loved ones, neighbors and other emergency numbers such as

police, fire and your physician

Make copies of the list for every family member and print a copy to keep by the phone and with

your emergency supplies

