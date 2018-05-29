Hurricane Survival Guide: Food safety tips

Meat, poultry, fish and eggs should be refrigerated at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and frozen food should be kept at or below zero degrees.

When the power goes out, the refrigerator will keep food safely cold for about four hours if unopened, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services. A full freezer will maintain the temperature for about 48 hours and about 24 hours if half full --- if the door is not opened.

If you think power will be out for an extended period of time, buy dry or block ice to keep the fridge or freezer cold. Freeze containers of water and gel packs to help keep food cold if the power goes out. Freeze items you don't need immediately.

USDA experts advise that as soon as the power returns residents need to check the temperature inside of the refrigerator and freezer. Put thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer. If they are still at safe temperatures, your food should be fine. Never taste food to determine its safety.

Store nonperishable foods on higher shelves to avoid flood water. Do not eat any food that may have touched flood water and sanitize pots and pans, dishes and utensils with 1 table spoon of bleach for every gallon of water. Discard food that is not in waterproof containers or in damaged cans.

The FoodKeeper app has storage times listed, it is free and it's available for Android and Apple devices.

You will have to evaluate each item separately. Use this chart as a guide:

Food Categories Specific Foods Still contains ice crystals and feels as cold as if refrigerated Thawed and held above 40 °F for over 2 hours MEAT, POULTRY, SEAFOOD Beef, veal, lamb, pork, and ground meats Refreeze



Discard Poultry and ground poultry Refreeze



Discard Variety meats (liver, kidney, heart, chitterlings) Refreeze



Discard Casseroles, stews, soups Refreeze



Discard Fish, shellfish, breaded seafood products Refreeze. However, there will be some texture and flavor loss. Discard DAIRY Milk Refreeze. May lose some texture. Discard Eggs (out of shell) and egg products Refreeze Discard Ice cream, frozen yogurt Discard Discard Cheese (soft and semi-soft) Refreeze. May lose some texture. Discard Hard cheeses Refreeze Refreeze Shredded cheeses Refreeze Discard Casseroles containing milk, cream, eggs, soft cheeses Refreeze Discard Cheesecake Refreeze Discard FRUITS Juices Refreeze Refreeze. Discard if mold, yeasty smell, or sliminess develops. Home or commercially packaged Refreeze. Will change texture and flavor. Refreeze. Discard if mold, yeasty smell, or sliminess develops. VEGETABLES Juices Refreeze Discard after held above 40 °F for 6 hours. Home or commercially packaged or blanched Refreeze. May suffer texture and flavor loss. Discard after held above 40 °F for 6 hours. BREADS, PASTRIES Breads, rolls, muffins, cakes (without custard fillings) Refreeze Refreeze Cakes, pies, pastries with custard or cheese filling Refreeze Discard Pie crusts, commercial and homemade bread dough Refreeze. Some quality loss may occur. Refreeze. Quality loss is considerable. OTHER Casseroles – pasta, rice based Refreeze Discard Flour, cornmeal, nuts Refreeze Refreeze Breakfast items –waffles, pancakes, bagels Refreeze Refreeze Frozen meal, entree, specialty items (pizza, sausage and biscuit, meat pie, convenience foods) Refreeze Discard

