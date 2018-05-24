Hurricane survival guide: Returning home after a disaster

Returning home after a major disaster can be both dangerous and difficult. Be careful entering a

disaster area. Before returning to an area that has been evacuated, make sure local officials have

advised it is safe to travel through areas between where you are and home.

Use the following information as a guide for returning home after disaster strikes:

Turn on a battery-operated radio for emergency information

Check for injured or trapped people and provide first aid, if trained

Use telephones only in the case of an emergency

Put on heavy shoes for protection against glass or other debris

Check food and water supply before using them. Foods that require refrigeration may be spoiled if the electricity was cut off for some time. Do not eat any food that has been in contact with flood waters

Obtain extra food, clothing, medical care or shelter at American Red Cross Emergency Aid Stations

Extinguish all open flames

Gas leaks – if not already turned off at the direction of local officials. If you smell gas, turn off the main valve, open the windows and leave the house immediately

Check for water leaks – if not already turned off at the direction of local officials. If water leaks are suspected, shut off the water at the main water valve

If instructed to do so by local officials, shut off utilities. Always have utilities turned back on by a professional

Look for electrical system damage. If there is damage to the electrical system, turn off the system at the main circuit breaker or fuse box

Check electrical appliances

Investigate buildings. Be careful when entering a damaged building. Stay away from fallen or damaged electrical wires. Use a flashlight to inspect damage

Check the sewage lines are intact before flushing toilets

Check house, roof and chimney for structural damage

Open closets and cupboards carefully

Clean up spilled medicines, bleaches, gasoline or other flammable liquids immediately

Don’t drive unless absolutely necessary

Checking appliances

If any of the electrical appliances are wet, turn off the main power switch in the house. Unplug the appliance, dry it out, then reconnect it and turn the main power switch back on. If fuses blow when the electrical power is restored, turn off the main power switch again and re-inspect for short circuits in the home wiring or appliances. If you are unsure, call a professional, such as an electrician or an appliance repair service.

