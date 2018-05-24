Hurricane survival guide: Returning home after a disaster
Returning home after a major disaster can be both dangerous and difficult. Be careful entering a
disaster area. Before returning to an area that has been evacuated, make sure local officials have
advised it is safe to travel through areas between where you are and home.
Use the following information as a guide for returning home after disaster strikes:
If any of the electrical appliances are wet, turn off the main power switch in the house. Unplug the appliance, dry it out, then reconnect it and turn the main power switch back on. If fuses blow when the electrical power is restored, turn off the main power switch again and re-inspect for short circuits in the home wiring or appliances. If you are unsure, call a professional, such as an electrician or an appliance repair service.
