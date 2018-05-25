Hurricane Survival Guide: Short terms

Tropical Storm Watch

An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are

possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning

An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are

expected somewhere within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane Watch

An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible

within the specified coastal area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult

once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of

the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane Warning

An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are

expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. Because hurricane preparedness

activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane warning is

issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 categorization based on the hurricane's

intensity at the indicated time. The scale provides examples of the type of damage and

impacts in the United States associated with winds of the indicated intensity.

Category Wind Speed (mph) Damage 1 74-95 Very dangerous winds will produce some damage 2 96-110 Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage 3 111-129 Devastating damage will occur 4 130-156 Catastrophic damage will occur 5 157 or higher Catastrophic damage will occur

Storm Surge

An abnormal rise in sea level accompanying a hurricane or other intense storm, and whose

height is the difference between the observed level of the sea surface and the level that would

have occurred in the absence of the cyclone. Storm surge is usually estimated by subtracting

the normal or astronomic high tide from the observed storm tide.

