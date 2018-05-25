Hurricane Survival Guide: Short terms

Tropical Storm Watch
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are
possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.
Tropical Storm Warning
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are
expected somewhere within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.
Hurricane Watch
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible
within the specified coastal area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult
once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of
the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.
Hurricane Warning
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are
expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. Because hurricane preparedness
activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane warning is
issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.
Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale
The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 categorization based on the hurricane's
intensity at the indicated time. The scale provides examples of the type of damage and
impacts in the United States associated with winds of the indicated intensity.
|Category
|Wind Speed (mph)
|Damage
|1
|74-95
|Very dangerous winds will produce some damage
|2
|96-110
|Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage
|3
|111-129
|Devastating damage will occur
|4
|130-156
|Catastrophic damage will occur
|5
|157 or higher
|Catastrophic damage will occur
Storm Surge
An abnormal rise in sea level accompanying a hurricane or other intense storm, and whose
height is the difference between the observed level of the sea surface and the level that would
have occurred in the absence of the cyclone. Storm surge is usually estimated by subtracting
the normal or astronomic high tide from the observed storm tide.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.