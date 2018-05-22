Hurricane survival guide: Supply kit checklist

One gallon of drinking water per person per day for at least three to seven days.

One gallon of water for each person per day for cooking and personal hygiene.

Freeze water in zip-type freezer bags and two-liter soda jugs.

Fill coolers with ice. It can be used to preserve food once the power goes out.

Non-perishable packaged or canned food to last at least three to seven days

Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables

Canned or boxed juice

Canned or boxed milk

Cereal

Soup

Peanut butter and jelly, granola bars, trail mix

Instant coffee or tea

Dried fruits and nuts

Bread, crackers and cookies

Raw vegetables

Fresh fruit

Special food for babies and the elderly

Download the Local 10 News app. It's free.

Cooler for ice and food storage

Flashlights with extra batteries or hand-crank flashlights

Battery or solar powered lanterns

Battery powered NOAA Weather radio with extra batteries or hand-crank radio

Car charges for mobile phone

Battery or operated digital TV with car charger adaptor

Grill with extra propane, charcoal, or sterno (Outdoor Use Only)

Matches in water proof container or butane starter for grill

Paper plates/bowls/cups, plastic eating utensils, napkins, paper towels, moist towelettes

Manual can opener and bottle opener

Cleaning supplies

Non-scented liquid household chlorine bleach or water purification tablets

Work gloves

Duct tape

Heavy-duty outdoor extension cords

Waterproof tarps

Plastic sheeting

Rope

Basic tool kit

Corded phone

Smoke detectors

Carbon-monoxide detectors

Two-way radio if power, terrestrial telephone and cell towers fail

Fire extinguisher

Waterproof container or re-sealable plastic bag to store important papers like insurance, medical, bank or Social Security documents/numbers

Cash (without power, credit cards are unusable)

First aid kit

Two weeks supply of prescription drugs

Two weeks supply of vitamins

Over the counter pain reliever

Antibacterial hand soap

Toilet paper

Plastic garbage bags

Mosquito repellant

Sunscreen

Toiletries/Hygiene items

Documentation and license related to your pet

Non-perishable food for your pet

Medications for your pet

Water for your pet

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.