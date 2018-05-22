Hurricane survival guide: Supply kit checklist

One gallon of drinking water per person per day for at least three to seven days.
One gallon of water for each person per day for cooking and personal hygiene.
Freeze water in zip-type freezer bags and two-liter soda jugs.
Fill coolers with ice. It can be used to preserve food once the power goes out.
Non-perishable packaged or canned food to last at least three to seven days
Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables
Canned or boxed juice
Canned or boxed milk
Cereal
Soup
Peanut butter and jelly, granola bars, trail mix
Instant coffee or tea
Dried fruits and nuts
Bread, crackers and cookies
Raw vegetables
Fresh fruit
Special food for babies and the elderly
Cooler for ice and food storage
Flashlights with extra batteries or hand-crank flashlights
Battery or solar powered lanterns
Battery powered NOAA Weather radio with extra batteries or hand-crank radio
Car charges for mobile phone
Battery or operated digital TV with car charger adaptor
Grill with extra propane, charcoal, or sterno (Outdoor Use Only)
Matches in water proof container or butane starter for grill
Paper plates/bowls/cups, plastic eating utensils, napkins, paper towels, moist towelettes
Manual can opener and bottle opener
Cleaning supplies
Non-scented liquid household chlorine bleach or water purification tablets
Work gloves
Duct tape
Heavy-duty outdoor extension cords
Waterproof tarps
Plastic sheeting
Rope
Basic tool kit
Corded phone
Smoke detectors
Carbon-monoxide detectors
Two-way radio if power, terrestrial telephone and cell towers fail
Fire extinguisher
Waterproof container or re-sealable plastic bag to store important papers like insurance, medical, bank or Social Security documents/numbers
Cash (without power, credit cards are unusable)
First aid kit
Two weeks supply of prescription drugs
Two weeks supply of vitamins
Over the counter pain reliever
Antibacterial hand soap
Toilet paper
Plastic garbage bags
Mosquito repellant
Sunscreen
Toiletries/Hygiene items
Documentation and license related to your pet
Non-perishable food for your pet
Medications for your pet
Water for your pet
