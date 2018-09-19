In Puerto Rico, scars of Hurricane Maria endure one year later

INGENIO, Puerto Rico - Nearly one year since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, tourists have returned to the capital of San Juan while power and water have been finally restored to large swaths of the island, but signs of the destructive storm still remain.

"When you look at everything that we went through, almost 3,000 deaths because of the neglect that we suffered, it pains you, but it's sweet because we're not where we were. We still have a long way to go," said San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

Many damaged homes wait for repair. In some cases, blue tarps are still acting as makeshift roofs. The island's infrastructure is also still reeling with its crumbling roads. Many schools have closed, forcing children to travel farther each day for classes.

In Ingenio, where 13-foot floodwaters sent residents scrambling to their roofs for rescue, storm debris still litters the streets.

"You had to swim out of your house," said Jeannette Matos whose home flooded in the storm.

Days later her son, Javier, fell ill from - - leptospirosis - - a bacteria often found in contaminated water. He died two weeks after Hurricane Maria made landfall.

Deeply in debt before the storm, Puerto Rico is struggling to rebuild as its creditors on Wall Street call for officials to cut back on services and building projects.

Many fear that the island's recovery is fragile and tenuous. Another storm could wash away the progress of the past year in an instant, they say.

And then there are the people who are no longer on the island. Independent studies found that nearly 3,000 people died as result of the storm. Thousands of others left Puerto Rico for the mainland. Many have said they don't plan to return.

President Donald Trump recently questioned the death toll, saying Democrats invented the larger number to make him look bad. In Puerto Rico, where many lost loved ones, people were appalled by the president's comments.

"Not only was it an insult to the people of Puerto Rico, it was an insult also to the thousands of Americans who opened their hearts, who left their homes...to the Puerto Rican diaspora. It's so unbecoming of a President to do that. And it doesn't show the heart of the American people," Cruz said.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.