Kirk, what was Leslie still out there, but none pose threat to South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Tropical Storm Kirk has weakened a bit as it approaches the eastern Caribbean islands. The center of the circulation will move through the islands later Thursday, but the heavy rain will continue on some of the islands through Friday.

Kirk's top winds Thursday morning are estimated at 50 mph. It is moving toward the islands at 16 mph. The center is only about 50 miles east of Barbados.

Hostile upper winds are already affecting Kirk, and the effect is forecast to increase as the system moves into the Caribbean. In a few days, the circulation is expected to be shredded by those winds, leaving the system as simply a moisture surge heading west in the Caribbean. The main effect will be some heavy rain on the mountainous inlands to the north -- Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba.

Due to a push of dry air from the northeast, Kirk is not expected to have any effect in South Florida.

An unusual low-pressure system has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It absorbed the remnants of Tropical Storm Leslie and is now, technically, not a tropical system. The energy of the system is now coming from the contrast of the cold air to the north and the warm air to the south. But as it sits over the moderately warm ocean, it is expected to soon become tropical enough in its structure to reclaim the name and once again become subtropical or eventually Tropical Storm Leslie.

The storm is not expected to directly impact the U.S, but an interesting aspect of the system is that it already has hurricane-force winds. There is no such thing as a subtropical hurricane in the naming scheme. So does that mean a subtropical storm can have winds of 75 mph or higher? Curious. It's a rare bird.

What will become Subtropical or Tropical Storm or Hurricane Leslie will meander over the Atlantic for at least the next week. The effect on South Florida will be a storm-induced push of dry air -- something of a front -- that it will come through early next week. It's an odd and interesting scenario.

Otherwise, no tropical systems are expected to threaten into next week.

