Kirk's comeback fizzles out in Caribbean

MIAMI - Kirk is no more. This system is simply a gusty moisture surge moving across the Caribbean. The moisture will bring the possibility of heavy rain and potential flooding to the mountainous islands, including Puerto Rico. The moisture should stay away from South Florida.

Subtropical Storm Leslie is slowly organizing in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, far from land. For the next week, it will move slowly as that process continues. Eventually, the system is expected to evolve into a pure tropical storm and then a hurricane. Eventually it will get swept to the north and its remnants may affect the British Isles.

Leslie's effect on South Florida will be positive. As the storm strengthens, it should help push drier air across the Florida peninsula next week. We should notice the drop in humidity by Wednesday.

On the other hand, large swells and dangerous waves from Leslie will affect the East Coast of the United States and the north coasts of the Caribbean islands. Miami-Dade and Broward counties and the Keys will be somewhat protected by the Bahamas from the energy put into the ocean by Leslie.

Pacific Hurricane Rosa is forecast to weaken as it moves north into Baja California. Eventually, its remnants will bring the threat of flooding to the desert southwest of the United States.

Elsewhere, no tropical development is expected until the middle of next week.

In October, on average we watch the western Caribbean for tropical development.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.