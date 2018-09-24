Lingering systems not especially threatening to US

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - There is nothing especially threatening out there, but there are a couple of systems to watch.

Most immediately, the system designated by the National Hurricane Center as Invest 98L is looping toward eastern North Carolina. It has a chance of organizing into at least tropical depression before it gets there beginning Tuesday, but mostly is going to bring a moisture surge to areas that have suffered from terrible flooding. It should move by and out to sea Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Kirk is on a southern track across the tropical Atlantic. It is struggling now, and was downgraded Sunday to a depression. Over the next couple of days, conditions appear marginally more favorable, however, and Kirk is forecast to re-strengthen into a tropical storm. It will approach the eastern Caribbean islands on Thursday.

Once Kirk enters the Caribbean Sea, the upper-level winds are forecast to be hostile, and it should lose its circulation. Kirk or its remnants are expected to remain well south of South Florida.

Subtropical Storm Leslie formed out of a non-tropical system left over from an old cold front. Another strong cold front is expected to absorb Leslie in the next few days, and from that combination, another low-pressure system is expected to form. That system may repeat the cycle and become yet another system with enough tropical characteristics to be called a subtropical storm. None of these systems will be a threat to the U.S.

The next name on the list is Michael.

