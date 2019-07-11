Louisiana prepares for Category 1 hurricane

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning Thursday afternoon to parts of the Louisiana coast as Tropical Storm Barry strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico.

The warning for the Louisiana coast is in effect from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the New Orleans metro area.

The storm is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane and will likely make landfall on Friday or Saturday morning.

GET UPDATES ON STORM : Subscribe to Bryan Norcross Talks Tropics newsletter

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.