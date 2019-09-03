Medical teams head to Bahamas to help the injured

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Privately funded medical teams from South Florida are making their way to the Bahamas to help save lives and treat the injured.

Celebrity chef Ingrid Hoffman partnered with Acute Air Ambulance to get nurses, paramedics and a search and rescue team on the ground in the hardest hit areas.

Courtney Preston with Acute Air Ambulance said they are sending a flying intensive care unit to get the most critically injured to where they need to be.

Hoffman raised the money needed to pay for the critical care on a GoFundMe page. Two years ago, Hoffman did the same after Hurricane Maria and said she felt passionately about helping the people and the place where she has so many fond memories.

