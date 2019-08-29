Miami-Dade state attorney vows to crack down on price gouging ahead of storm

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle on Thursday said her team of investigators will be cracking down on price gouging as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall in Florida.

Fernandez Rundle announced in a news release that her Price Gouging Hotline is operational and investigators will look into all complaints of price gouging in the county.

"Now that the governor has declared a state of emergency, price gouging is a criminal offense. We are joining efforts with the Miami-Dade Police Department to combat any greedy individuals and businesses that may use tragic events like a hurricane to take advantage of our community's fundamental needs by unnecessarily hiking prices to outrageous levels," Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "Greedy actions will not be tolerated before, during or after any natural disaster."

To report any suspicion of price gouging in Miami-Dade County, call the State Attorney's Hotline at 305-547-3300.

