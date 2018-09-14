Miami deploys search-and-rescue team to deal with Florence aftermath

MIAMI - The Miami Fire-Rescue Department got the call from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy their third team on Thursday.

It took the department just three hours to prepare their Task Force 2 team for a 600-mile trek from Miami-Dade to Columbia, South Carolina. They have provisions to stay there for at least two weeks.

"They will pre-stage with the other units until the storm passes," Capt. Ignatius "Iggy" Carroll said.

The 80 firefighters are prepared for search-and-rescue missions during the hurricane's aftermath. They were also traveling with six dogs and heavy machinery that is used to clear away debris.

