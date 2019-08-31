Miami mayor to sign emergency declaration despite Dorian's projected path

MIAMI - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is holding a news conference Saturday afternoon, at which time he is expected to sign an emergency declaration as the city could still see major flooding despite the latest forecast for Hurricane Dorian, which shows it heading in a more northerly direction.

The declaration will allow the city manager to more easily access emergency response funds and expedite the city's response, if needed.

Dorian is now a Category 4 storm with top winds of 150 mph. Miami-Dade and Broward counties are now out of the cone, but Miami and other cities remain on alert, just in case.

