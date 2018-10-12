Michael evolves into nor'easter-type low pressure system, but still affecting land

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Michael is no longer tropical. It's evolved into a nor'easter-type low pressure system. But it is still affecting land.

Tropical Storm Michael moved off the Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday night after causing significant flooding from heavy rain, tornadoes, and/or storm surge in a stripe from North Carolina to South Jersey. Some of that flooding continues Friday. Throughout Friday, ex-Michael will combine with a cold front to bring heavy rain to eastern Long Island and southeastern New England before it moves out to sea.

Elsewhere in the tropics: Hurricane Leslie is speeding across the eastern Atlantic. Oddly, it may threaten Madeira Island off the southwest coast of Portugal in the next couple days. Tropical Storm Nadine should die out in the eastern Atlantic well south of Leslie over the weekend. And the area to watch is not likely to amount to much. The models predict it will not organize, and simply be a moisture surge heading into Central America.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.