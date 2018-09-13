Millions of people along East Coast bracing for wrath of Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. - From Maryland to Virginia to the Carolinas, and now even farther south to Georgia, millions of people are bracing for Hurricane Florence.

"It's going to be frightening," Myrtle Beach resident Michael Barnes said. "It's a lot of -- a scary sight. It's not going to be good what's going to be coming."

With the window to evacuate closing, hospitals in Myrtle Beach are racing to get patients out of danger after the storm shifted south.

"We're trying to get everybody out and, as such, we're shutting the hospital down," said Dr. Jon Pangia, ER medical director of Grand Strand Health.

Those left near the coast are hunkering down.

Tom Pahl, a commissioner in the outer banks, estimates that hundreds of residents are staying put.

"People who are living here and make a decision to not evacuate are making that decision with full knowledge of what that means," Pahl said.

The massive system is churning closer and could bring a deadly storm surge. A 13-foot wall of water is predicted in some areas, with up to 40 inches of rain.

"Hopefully, all these houses will be here when we get back. We love this beach. We live here year-round," Joe Bullard said.

Meanwhile, officials are worried about flooding at a nuclear power plant in North Carolina, along with 15 other reactors in three states, as the eye of the storm swirls closer.



