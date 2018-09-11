More than 1 million people told to evacuate as Florence approaches East Coast

CAROLINA BEACH, North Carolina. - Authorities and local leaders in the Carolinas are warning people to evacuate as Hurricane Florence continues its path toward the East Coast states.

"Let me be clear. North Carolina is taking Hurricane Florence seriously and you should too. Get ready now," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Florence could be the strongest hurricane to hit the Carolinas in decades, and officials are taking no chances.

More than 1 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are under mandatory evacuations Tuesday.

"This storm is strong, and it's getting stronger," Cooper said. "Now is the time to review your emergency plans, not later when this storm is on your doorstep."

School districts, college campuses and government buildings up and down the coastal area are closing ahead of the storm.

Naval ships stationed at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia have begun leaving for other parts of the Atlantic to avoid damage.

"This is a serious storm and it's going to affect the entire state of Virginia," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.

Even for those not directly along the coastline, heavy rain, flooding and landslides are still serious concerns if the storm moves inland.

Residents there are stocking up on things like generators, food and water as they prepare to hunker down.

"I was here in Raleigh during Fran, and we were without power for two weeks, and I vouched to never live through that again," North Carolina resident David Hall said.

