Do you need a lift to a shelter? Uber is offering free rides before Hurricane Dorian's impact

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Do you need to evacuate because of Hurricane Dorian and need a lift to the nearest shelter? Uber representatives say you can get a free ride.

The ride-share service is offering free round trips to and from shelters. The maximum discount per ride is up to $20 using UberX or UberXL and allows for two trips per person.

To redeem the free trip, riders must use the Uber app and tap Payment, then scroll down to Promotions, tap Add Promo Code and enter code DORIANRELIEF. The code must be entered before requesting the ride in order for it to applied, according to Uber.

Don't try to use the code to catch a lift to a friend's or after a night out; Uber is only honoring trips to or from one of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters. Find the list at FloridaDisaster.org/shelterstatus.

The good news for Uber drivers is that the promotion won't affect their earnings, according to Uber. But you still might want to give your driver a tip. That's not included.

For rider, driver and Uber Eats updates during Hurricane Dorian, go to https://www.uber.com/blog/florida/hurricane-dorian/.

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.