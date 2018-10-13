Remnants of Hurricane Michael heading toward Europe

MIAMI - Hurricane Leslie is in its last day, but it is a surprising threat to Portugal and Spain. Hurricane Michael is now just a bad memory.

Leslie is heading toward Portugal. It will arrive at the central coast Saturday night and continue into Spain as a weaker storm. Winds are expected to be near hurricane force in Portugal. Both countries are being warned against the surge of heavy rain that will come with the storm causing flash flooding. People there are being referred to the local weather authorities.

The system that was Hurricane Michael is now a strong North Atlantic low-pressure system speeding toward Europe. In an odd twist, the weak remnants of the system may also affect northern Spain on Monday or Tuesday, but as a minor moisture surge.

Elsewhere in the tropics, nothing is brewing for now.

