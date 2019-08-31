Rick Case Honda in Davie stocks up on generators

DAVIE, Fla. - Rick Case Honda in Davie has stocked up on generators for those who are still trying to get their hands on one this hurricane season.

"I prepaid yesterday, so I have the generator reserved for us," one customer said.

People lined up Saturday morning at Rick Case Honda Powerhouse to buy a generator, although Hurricane Dorian is now not expected to have as harsh an effect on South Florida.

"I hate losing power, and I am real crazy about that. I want to be safe," one customer said.

A truck arrived bright and early Saturday to deliver the generators, which have been flying off the shelves at local stores over the last few days.

"With this storm coming, we ordered three trucks of generators, just in case, to have inventory for the community," Ryan Case said.

Case said first-time buyers should remember to not leave generators running indoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Be ready. It's the beginning of the season. Anything can happen," he said.

Even if Dorian doesn't cause major power outages, many people said they are glad to have purchased a generator now before another major storm could come barreling through.

"Last time, I lost power for, like, four days in 98-degree weather," one customer said. "That's no fun."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.