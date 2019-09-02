Hurricane

Shelter from the storm: Palm Beach Shores like ghost town ahead of Dorian

Mandatory evacuations ordered for residents of Singer Island

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor, Christina Vazquez - Reporter

PALM BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Residents and businesses on Singer Island in Palm Beach County have apparently heeded the mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Local 10 News reporter Christina Boomer Vazquez spoke to Andrew Chan, a resident of Palm Beach Shores, which occupies the southern tip of Singer Island.

More Hurricane Dorian Headlines

"Just have to figure out how much to pack and where to go," Chan said.

For Chan, packing meant bringing along "the necessities, food and water."

Email  App  Guide

One particular home created a wall of sandbags to try to prevent flooding from the storm.

The popular Sailfish Marina Resort was also closed and boarded up as water was lapping over the docks.

There was both a message and warning spray-painted on the wood panels blocking the entrance to the marina. It read: "DO NOT ENTER. NO TRESPASSING. ARMED SECURITY."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.