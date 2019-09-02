Shelter from the storm: Palm Beach Shores like ghost town ahead of Dorian

PALM BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Residents and businesses on Singer Island in Palm Beach County have apparently heeded the mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Local 10 News reporter Christina Boomer Vazquez spoke to Andrew Chan, a resident of Palm Beach Shores, which occupies the southern tip of Singer Island.

"Just have to figure out how much to pack and where to go," Chan said.

View of surf from Palm Beach Shores on Singer Island.

For Chan, packing meant bringing along "the necessities, food and water."

One particular home created a wall of sandbags to try to prevent flooding from the storm.

The popular Sailfish Marina Resort was also closed and boarded up as water was lapping over the docks.

The sounds of Sailfish Marina in Palm Beach Shores: wind, water swashing against pillars, and festive music from a boarded up restaurant.

There was both a message and warning spray-painted on the wood panels blocking the entrance to the marina. It read: "DO NOT ENTER. NO TRESPASSING. ARMED SECURITY."

