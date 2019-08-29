South Florida officials warn residents to prepare now for Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - People throughout the state are preparing for what could be a major hurricane by this weekend, and South Florida officials on Thursday were reminding residents to prepare now for the storm.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said homeowners and property owners who choose to trim their lawns or trees ahead of the storm will have to clear the debris themselves as the county will not be picking up debris before Hurricane Dorian.

He also reminded people that instead of buying bottled water, residents can just fill up their own jugs and bottles at home with tap water as it's perfectly safe to drink. Residents should then freeze the water in case they need it post-storm.

Those who live in a surge zone should have an evacuation plan and know where you will be going in the event that an evacuation order is issued.

Gimenez said the county has made some changes after learning from issues that arose during and after Hurricane Irma.

"We had the issue with the nursing homes. Obviously, we have made changes there. We've also updated the capacity of the sheltering that we have here in Miami-Dade County," Gimenez said. "We used to have the capacity of about 35,000 and now it's up to 100,000. We've changed who was operating those shelters. We used to have volunteers from the Red Cross."

While the mayor said the volunteers did a good job in running the shelters, all shelters will now be operated by Miami-Dade County personnel in conjunction with the school board.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he has spoken with emergency officials and there will be no impact to the regular school day or afterschool care programs on Friday. He said all activities after 6 p.m. Friday are canceled.

Broward County Public Schools officials also said their schools and after-school activities will operate on normal schedules Thursday and Friday, but all student activities, including athletic games, practices and clubs are canceled for Saturday through Monday.

Schools in both districts are closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

