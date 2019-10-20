South Florida still feeling impact from remnants of Nester

The remnants of Nestor will move offshore of North Carolina today, but the system is spreading rain north up the East Coast. Ex-Nestor’s tail will remain over south Florida, however, increasing the chance of thunderstorm and keeping the air feeling tropical.

The rain associated with the remnants of Nestor will spread up the East Coast today, then finally head out to sea tomorrow when the ex-tropical storm moves off into the Atlantic.

The tail of the system – which is essentially a weak front – will stall over South Florida, just south of Lake Okeechobee. That will kick off some thunderstorms, some of which will likely be extra heavy.

Most of the storms should stay north of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, but with increased hot sunshine, summerlike thunderstorms are possible anywhere over the southern peninsula.

The air north of the tail/front will be comfortably drier, but the touch of fall will not make it to South Florida. Tomorrow, the front will begin to move back north and fade away. There is no cool or exceptionally dry air in sight for South Florida.

That tropics are quiet for now. Late in the week, we will keep an eye on the southwestern Caribbean again. A moisture surge – like the one that ended up turning into Nestor – may develop. There is no indication at this point of any threat.

