System that was Florence just about gone, but it could give birth to new storm

The system that was Florence -- technically called Post-Tropical Cyclone Florence -- has finally moved well north of the Carolinas and is bringing rain to the Northeast and New England. An approaching cold front will sweep the storm out to sea Tuesday night and early Wednesday, and that will be it, almost.

The models are indicating that a system may develop well off the Mid-Atlantic coast that is related to the cold front/Florence combination. It would likely start off as a subtropical storm, if it gains the appropriate organization and winds. The current thinking is it would not be a resurrection of Florence, but would get a new name were all the pieces to fall in place. The name would be Kirk. It is not expected to threaten the U.S.

Except for Joyce dying out in the far east Atlantic, the tropics are quiet. The system we were tracking in the Caribbean -- the remnants of Isaac -- have degenerated into simply a surge of moisture.

No systems are expected to organize this week.

It was 92 years ago Tuesday morning that the Great Miami Hurricane demolished South Florida. The landfall point was in Palmetto Bay in south Miami-Dade County, but Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach and Hollywood were devastated, along with Miami and Miami Beach. As the storm was dying down, the ocean water extended across Miami Beach, across Biscayne Bay and several blocks inland in Miami.

We're going to talk about the storm on this week's Bryan Norcross Podcast, which will be available Wednesday.

