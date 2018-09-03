Disturbance Moving West-Northwestward, Tropical Storm Conditions and Heavy Rainfall Possible Over Portions of the Central Gulf Coast Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Discussion

At 800 p.m. EDT (0000 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 23.0 north, longitude 77.8 west. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the disturbance will pass over the Florida Keys or the southern portion of the Florida peninsula Monday, and move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday evening, and reach the central Gulf coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression on Monday and a tropical storm Monday night.

Conditions appear to be conducive for development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression on Monday. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 80 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 80 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1012 mb (29.89 inches).