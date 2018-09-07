Threat increases of Florence directly impacting US East Coast

MIAMI - The threat of a strong Hurricane Florence directly impacting the U.S. East Coast next week has increased Friday, as an eventual track far enough offshore to avoid significant impacts seems less and less likely.

Florence is still expected to turn north, but it now appears that that turn is much more likely to happen after the storm makes landfall, or very close to the Carolina and/or Mid-Atlantic coast heading toward the Northeast.

There are also three other systems on the map. I have elected to use the National Hurricane Center designations. As arcane as the numbers and names may seem, there is some method to the madness.

Just go with it.

FLORENCE: Florence is still a 65 mph tropical storm Friday afternoon, but sports a healthy circulation.

It is passing through a patch of hostile upper winds, but they should let up by late Saturday and Florence is expected to regain hurricane strength. With a favorable atmospheric environment, and plentiful warm water under the storm, Florence is forecast to become a powerful hurricane. It should pass a safe distance south of Bermuda.

Ahead of Florence is a weak disturbance that the National Hurricane Center has designated #94L. If the disturbance stays weak, is absorbed by Florence, or simply dies out, it will be of no consequence.

The models all blast Florence right through the area where the disturbance is without pause. The NHC, however, gives Disturbance #94L a 20 percent chance of organizing into at least a tropical depression.

If it were to organize and/or strengthen, that would put question marks on the model tracks for Florence, because something would be going on in the atmosphere off the Southeast Coast they are not picking up on. For now, we'll assume it's nothing.

If Florence continues on or close to the path the consensus of the models is indicating, the storm will be threatening the Carolina coast on Wednesday. A slight angle difference would mean the Georgia coast, or farther north in the mid-Atlantic might be impacted. A path closer to Florida cannot be ruled out, especially given the question about Disturbance #94L, but that seems like a much lower likelihood at this time.

Note the National Hurricane Center graphic below, which shows the time that dangerously gusty winds might approach the coast, indicating when all preparations should be completed.

Assuming the models have the general idea for the future track right, after Florence gets to the vicinity of the Carolinas, the consensus is it will turn north. It could move inland as a major flood threat from the Southeast through the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast. Or it could track along the coast as a dangerous and destructive storm. Or it could do both. We hold out hope of a turn offshore, but as above, that is appearing less likely.

IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO KNOW ANY MORE ABOUT WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. Average errors 6 days out are more than 250 miles, and forecasts for the storm's future intensity can easily be off by a category or two.

Here are the NHC's Key Messages:

1. Regardless of Florence's eventual track, large swells are affecting Bermuda and will begin to affect portions of the U.S. East Coast this weekend, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip

currents.

2. The risk of other direct impacts associated with Florence along the U.S. East Coast next week has increased. However, there is still very large uncertainty in model forecasts of Florence's track beyond day 5, making it too soon to determine the exact location, magnitude, and timing of these impacts.

Interests near and along the U.S. East Coast should monitor the progress of Florence through the weekend and ensure they have their hurricane plans in place.

ON THE FAR SIDE OF THE ATLANTIC, there are now two Tropical Depressions, both of which are expected to strengthen. Because the system close to Africa threatened land first -- in this case the Cabo Verde Islands, which I pointed to with the yellow arrow -- it got the lower number. I'll lay off speculating which will become Helene and which Isaac. Though the current NHC forecast says that it will be Isaac on the left and Helene on the right.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION #9: Of most interest to us in the U.S. is the depression on the left. This system is in the prime location to threaten the Caribbean, and sometimes the U.S. High pressure filling in behind Florence is expected to hold the system south on a westward track for the next 5 days, and maybe longer. Conditions appear favorable for strengthening. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to be a hurricane in 5 days. See the cone below.

Close attention will have to be paid to developments with this system, though we have time. It is currently 1,755 miles from the islands and about 3,000 miles from Miami.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION #8: This system is developing close to the African coast. The most immediate threat is to the Cabo Verde Islands indicated by the yellow arrow on the map. After that, the best evidence is the system will turn north. In any case, after it passes the islands it will not be a threat to land in the next week.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.