Hurricane

Subtropical Storm Andrea Forms Over The Western Atlantic

Subtropical Storm

By National Hurricane Center

Subtropical Storm

335 miles SW of Bermuda

Wind

Pressure

40 mph

29.71

Heading

Coordinates

N at 14 mph

68.7W, 28.8N

Discussion

At 630 p.m. AST (2230 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Andrea was located near latitude 28.8 north, longitude 68.7 west. The storm is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h). A decrease in forward speed and a turn to the northeast is expected on Tuesday, followed by an eastward motion by Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest or south of Bermuda during the next day or two.

Data from an air force reserve hurricane hunter plane indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible overnight. Weakening should begin late Tuesday, and Andrea is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) northeast of the center.

The air force hurricane hunters measured a minimum central pressure of 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system.

Models

Land Hazards

None